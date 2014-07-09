July 9 State Street Corp has reached a $60 million settlement of a shareholder lawsuit that accused it of overcharging clients for foreign exchange services, and falsely stating it invested only in "high quality" assets, according to a court filing.

Shareholders claimed that State Street's unauthorized "mark-ups" on foreign exchange transactions added potentially hundreds of millions of dollars to the Boston-based custodial bank's revenues. They said State Street's shares tumbled after California's attorney general sued in October 2009 over the alleged improper mark-ups, causing damages.

Settlement papers were filed on Tuesday in Boston federal court. The accord requires court approval. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)