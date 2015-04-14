BRIEF-Atossa Genetics now sees public offering of up to 1.0 mln class A units
* Now sees public offering of up to 1.0 million class a units consisting common stock and warrants - sec filing
April 14 State Street Corp has appointed Alex Lawton senior managing director and head of securities finance for State Street Global Markets in Europe, the Middle-East and Africa.
Lawton joins from Barclays Plc where he was head of equity finance for the EMEA region. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi)
* Now sees public offering of up to 1.0 million class a units consisting common stock and warrants - sec filing
CURITIBA, Brazil, March 28 Brazil's federal police on Tuesday raided a brokerage in Rio de Janeiro which they allege helped launder money for corrupt former executives of state-run oil firm Petrobras, as part of their sprawling "Car Wash" anti-graft probe.