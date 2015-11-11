Nov 11 State Street Global Advisors (SSGA), the asset management arm of State Street Corp, named Altaf Kassam as EMEA head of investment strategy and research at its Investment Solutions Group (ISG).

Kassam joins from index provider MSCI Inc, State Street Global said on Wednesday.

He will be based in London and report to Ric Thomas, global head of strategy and research for ISG.

(Reporting by Rachel Chitra in Bangalore)