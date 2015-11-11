New York Post apologizes after app apparently hacked
April 2 The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
Nov 11 State Street Global Advisors (SSGA), the asset management arm of State Street Corp, named Altaf Kassam as EMEA head of investment strategy and research at its Investment Solutions Group (ISG).
Kassam joins from index provider MSCI Inc, State Street Global said on Wednesday.
He will be based in London and report to Ric Thomas, global head of strategy and research for ISG.
(Reporting by Rachel Chitra in Bangalore)
April 1 Chicago authorities on Saturday said they had arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with the sexual assault of a teenage girl by multiple young men that was seen on Facebook Live in March.