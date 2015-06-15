June 15 State Street Global Advisors, the investment management arm of State Street Corp, named Elliot Hentov head of policy and research of its official institutions group (OIG).

Hentov, who will be based in London, will report to Louis de Montpellier, global head of OIG.

He joins from Standard & Poor's, where he was a director in the sovereign ratings team. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)