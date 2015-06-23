June 23 State Street Global Advisors, the asset management arm of State Street Corp, has appointed Greg Ehret as its president.

Ehret, a 20-year veteran of State Street Global, has held a number of senior positions, including co-head of the company's exchange-traded fund business.

He has also led the company's businesses in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Ehret, 45, will continue to report to Chief Executive Ron O' Hanley, State Street Global said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)