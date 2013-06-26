June 26 Wall Street's industry-funded watchdog
The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) said it has
fined securities firm StateTrust Investments Inc $1.045 million
for fraudulent corporate bond transactions.
It also imposed a fine of $75,000 on the firm's head trader,
Jose Luis Turnes, and suspended him for six months.
FINRA also ordered StateTrust to pay more than $353,000 in
restitution and interest to customers who had received unfair
prices.
In 2012, Jeffrey Cimbal, StateTrust's chief compliance
officer, was also fined $20,000 and suspended for five months
for failing to supervise Turnes.