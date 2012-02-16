* Statkraft to shut down 430 MW gas plant in Emden

* Company not encouraged to build new capacity

* Says refrains from building a new plant in Emden

DUESSELDORF, Germany, Feb 16 Norwegian power firm Statkraft is shutting down its 430-megawatt (MW) gas plant in the German city of Emden, it said, adding it would cut jobs and refrain from building a new plant at the location.

"Currently, the market does not send any signals that would suggest additional gas plant capacities are needed in Germany," Juergen Tzschoppe, Statkraft's managing director for Germany, was quoted as saying in a statement on Thursday.

"The financial crisis has led to a decline in demand for electricity. In addition, spot prices for gas are high while power prices are low; a clear signal for production overcapacities in Europe."

State-owned Statkraft is Europe's largest producer of renewable energy including hydro power, which provides nearly all of Norway's electricity.

The company -- which had aimed to replace the gas plant in Emden, built in 1972, with a modern facility -- acquired the Emden-based plant from E.ON in 2009 as part of an asset swap. (Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff; Writing by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Alison Birrane)