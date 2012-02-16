* Statkraft to shut down 430 MW gas plant in Emden
* Company not encouraged to build new capacity
* Says refrains from building a new plant in Emden
DUESSELDORF, Germany, Feb 16 Norwegian
power firm Statkraft is shutting down its
430-megawatt (MW) gas plant in the German city of Emden, it
said, adding it would cut jobs and refrain from building a new
plant at the location.
"Currently, the market does not send any signals that would
suggest additional gas plant capacities are needed in Germany,"
Juergen Tzschoppe, Statkraft's managing director for Germany,
was quoted as saying in a statement on Thursday.
"The financial crisis has led to a decline in demand for
electricity. In addition, spot prices for gas are high while
power prices are low; a clear signal for production
overcapacities in Europe."
State-owned Statkraft is Europe's largest producer of
renewable energy including hydro power, which provides nearly
all of Norway's electricity.
The company -- which had aimed to replace the gas plant in
Emden, built in 1972, with a modern facility -- acquired the
Emden-based plant from E.ON in 2009 as part of an
asset swap.
(Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff; Writing by Christoph Steitz;
Editing by Alison Birrane)