ISTANBUL, Sept 20 Statkraft , Europe's
largest producer of renewable energy, aims to complete building
a 500 million-euro ($684 million) hydroelectric power plant in
Turkey in 2015, Statkraft southeast Europe head Tima Iyer said
on Tuesday.
Statkraft will invest $1.2 billion in three Turkish hydro
electric power plant projects, Iyer said.
The 500 million-euro Cetin plant, situated in southeast
Turkey, will have an installed capacity of 517 megawatts (MW)
and when completed in 2015, it will be Statkraft's third
hydropower plant in Turkey.
The company already has the 20-MW Cakit facility and is
building the 102-MW Kargi plant, due to be completed by the end
of 2013.
