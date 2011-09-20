ISTANBUL, Sept 20 Statkraft , Europe's largest producer of renewable energy, aims to complete building a 500 million-euro ($684 million) hydroelectric power plant in Turkey in 2015, Statkraft southeast Europe head Tima Iyer said on Tuesday.

Statkraft will invest $1.2 billion in three Turkish hydro electric power plant projects, Iyer said.

The 500 million-euro Cetin plant, situated in southeast Turkey, will have an installed capacity of 517 megawatts (MW) and when completed in 2015, it will be Statkraft's third hydropower plant in Turkey.

The company already has the 20-MW Cakit facility and is building the 102-MW Kargi plant, due to be completed by the end of 2013. (Reporting by Evrim Ergin)