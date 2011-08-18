LONDON Aug 18 OSLO, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Norwegian state-owned utility Statkraft and Sweden's SCA (SCAb.ST) will build a wind farm in northern Sweden with a capacity of 60 megawatts in the initial construction stage, Statkraft said on Thursday.

The project, called Stamaasen 1, will be completed next year and is owned by a 60-40 joint venture between Statkraft and SCA. It will be located in the municipalities Sollefteaa and Stroemsund.

Stamaasen 1 will consist of 26 wind turbines, expected to generate around 200 GWh annually, and the total investment for the project is around 850 million Norwegian crowns ($153.7 million).

Siemens Windpower (SIEGn.DE) will supply the turbines, said Statkraft spokesman Torbjoern Steen.

(Reporting by Victoria Klesty) ($1=5.530 Norwegian Crown)