OSLO Oct 6 Norwegian power group Statkraft has decided to build a small onshore wind power farm in Scotland, it said on Tuesday.

The Andershaw wind power farm in South Lanarkshire will be Statkraft's third wind power plant in Scotland after 66 MW Berry Burn Wind Farm, commissioned in 2014.

The Nordic utility plans to install 11 turbines supplied by Denmark's Vestas with a total capacity of 35-megawatt, enough to power 20,200 homes, by end-2016.

Statkraft fully owns the Andershaw farm after acquiring a 50 percent stake from Duke Energy Renewables last year.

