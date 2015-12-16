* Dividend policy change triggers cut in investments
By Nerijus Adomaitis and Karolin Schaps
OSLO, Dec 16 Norwegian utility Statkraft
will cease investing in new offshore windfarms,
including the world's biggest project off the coast of Britain,
so it can continue paying dividends to its government owners
despite a slump in Nordic power prices.
The decision announced on Wednesday is a blow to Britain's
plans to maintain its status as the world's biggest offshore
wind market, with plans to double offshore wind energy capacity
from the current 5 gigawatts (GW) by 2020.
However Statkraft said it had changed its investment plans
due to the Norwegian government overturning an earlier decision
to allow the company to retain 5 billion crowns ($574 million)
in dividends to support new investments.
The company's revenue has been hurt by low Nordic power
prices, which fell to a 15-year low of 13.4 euros per
megawatt-hour (MWh) in the third quarter.
"Offshore wind power is capital intensive. The reduced
financial terms from the owner entail that it is not possible
for Statkraft to invest in new offshore wind projects", said
Statkraft Chief Executive Christian Rynning-Toennesen.
Statkraft said it will not invest in Dogger Bank, expected
to be the world's biggest offshore wind farm, and Triton Knoll,
both off the east coast of England, although it would stay for
the development phase.
A spokesman for British green energy lobby group RenewableUK
said Statkraft's decision was disappointing but he expected
others to take its place.
The Dogger project is being developed by a group dubbed
Forewind which also includes RWE, SSE and
Statoil. The group said it had consent for four 1.2
gigawatt (GW) projects and it was up to its members to determine
the next steps forward.
Triton Knoll is being developed by Statkraft and RWE. The
later said it expected the project to go ahead. "Triton Knoll
remains one of the most competitive projects in UK waters and
both partners remain committed to ensuring its success," said a
spokesman for RWE Innogy UK.
Offshore wind is one of the more expensive forms of
renewable energy because turbines are sited far out at sea. The
British government recently said conditions for qualifying for
subsidies would become much stricter as it tries to rein in
costs.
Statkraft may also postpone some overseas hydropower
projects, including two in Chile, spokesman Knut Fjerdingstad
said.
Fjerdingstad added Statkraft will honour already agreed
investment in the Dudgeon wind farm, which it is developing with
Statoil and Abu Dhabi's Masdar, and will stay as operator of the
Sheringham Shoal wind farm, its biggest investment in Britain so
far.
($1 = 8.7125 Norwegian crowns)
