OSLO Feb 4 Norway's Statkraft is still
considering investing in a 1,000-megawatt (MW) onshore wind
power development at home despite scaling back its international
ambitions to pay a full dividend, its chief executive said.
Statkraft confirmed on Thursday it will not longer invest in
offshore wind power projects, a decision that affects its
planned participation in the Triton Knoll and Dogger Bank
projects off Britain.
The state-owned utility said it had to cancel investments
because the government required it to pay a full dividend,
revising a previous decision to allow Statkraft to retain 5
billion Norwegian crowns ($588 million) during 2016-2018.
"As a consequence of the reduced investment capacity,
Statkraft, will no longer invest in new offshore wind projects,"
Christian Rynning-Toennesen said, when presenting its full-year
results for 2015.
Statkraft announced on Thursday the suspension of a 517 MW
hydropower project in southeastern Turkey due to security
concerns after fighting between security forces and Kurdish
militants resumed last year.
The company wrote down 2.1 billion Norwegian crowns ($245.50
million) as a result, driving its full-year result to a net loss
of 2.4 billion crowns compared with a net profit of 3.9 billion
crowns in 2014, it said.
Statkraft, however, still had "sufficient financial
capacity" to invest in an onshore wind power development in
Norway, if it decides to do so, Rynning-Toennesen said.
The 1,000 MW wind power development in central Norway,
consisting of several wind parks, was previously estimated to
cost more than 10 billion crowns, with Statkraft taking more
than 50 percent.
"We are not scrapping this project, we are still looking at
it and planning to take the final investment decision during the
first quarter of this year," he told Reuters.
Last June, Statkraft said it was cancelling investments in
onshore wind in Norway because low power price made it
unprofitable, but later had second thoughts after criticism from
the government.
Nordic spot power prices hit a 15-year low last year due to
warm weather, sluggish demand and increase in renewables.
In 2012, Norway and Sweden joined forces to support new
renewables by launching the world's first cross-border support
scheme, but majority of new capacities were built in Sweden.
($1 = 8.5083 Norwegian crowns)
