OSLO, March 26 The Norwegian and British power grid operators have made a final decision to construct the world's longest subsea electricity transmission cable between the two countries, Norway's Statnett said in a statement on Thursday.

The 730 kilometre, 1,400 megawatt power cable will connect the two countries' electricity markets directly for the first time.

The project is estimated to cost between 1.5 billion to 2 billion euros ($1.65 billion-$2.20 billion), in line with previous projections, which will be shared jointly by Statnett and National Grid.

