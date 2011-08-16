OSLO Aug 16 Oil firm Statoil (STL.OL) and partners will invest just under 15 billion crowns ($2.71 billion) in the building of a subsea compression system at the Aasgard B platform in the Norwegian Sea, it said on Tuesday.

Statoil saw the system boosting production at the Midgard and Mikkel fields by some 278 million barrels of oil equivalent. It did not say over which period.

The hydrocarbons from Mikkel and Midgard are transported to the Aasgard B platform. Production is expected to start in the first quarter of 2015, Statoil said.

In 2011 Mikkel is expected to produce some 1.74 billion standard cubic metres of gas per year and 8,000 barrels of oil per day, according to the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD).

Midgard is part of the Aasgard field, which is expected to produce in 2011 some 70,000 barrels of oil per day and 11.64 billion standard cubic metres of gas per year, said the NPD.

The partners in the Aasgard field are Statoil (34.57 percent), Eni (ENI.MI) (14.82 percent), Total (TOTF.PA) (7.68 percent), ExxonMobil (XOM.N) (7.24 percent) and Norwegian state-owned firm Petoro (35.69 percent).

The partners in the Mikkel field are Statoil (43.97 percent), ExxonMobil (33.48 percent), Eni (14.9 percent) and Total (7.65 percent).

(Reporting by Oslo newsroom)