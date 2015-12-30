* Rig partially evacuated, heading to Norwegian coast
* Nationalities of casualties as yet unclear
* Production at field unaffected -Statoil
(Adds details throughout)
OSLO, Dec 30 One person died and two were
injured on Wednesday when a big wave hit a rig belonging to
China's Chinese Oilfield Services Ltd that had been
drilling at the Statoil-operated Troll field offshore
Norway, the Norwegian company said.
The companies were informed at around 5 p.m. local time
(1600 GMT) on Wednesday of the event. Norway has been
experiencing stormy weather since earlier in the day.
"It is with sorrow that Statoil and COSL have received
confirmation from police that one person is dead following a
huge wave that hit the COSL Innovator today," Statoil said in a
statement.
Two other people were receiving medical treatment on land,
Statoil said. The nationality of the casualties was not
immediately clear.
Close to 50 people out of 106 staff onboard the COSL
Innovator rig, which was damaged during the storm, have been
evacuated.
"The weather was rough during the accident, with waves as
high as 14 metres and wind speed 25 to 30 metres per second.
Strong winds prevented a helicopter from landing on the rig and
people had to be lifted," Eileen Brundtland, a spokeswoman at
the Norwegian Petroleum Safety Authority, told Reuters.
The rig was now heading to the Norwegian coast, a Statoil
spokesman said.
Production at the gas field, Norway's largest, was not
affected as the installation was a drilling rig, not a
production facility, the Statoil spokesman said.
The Norwegian Petroleum Safety Authority said this was the
first fatal accident off Norway since 2009, when a person fell
from a scaffolding at the Oseberg B platform in the North Sea.
COSL was not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; Writing by Gwladys Fouche;
Editing by Chris Reese, Toni Reinhold)