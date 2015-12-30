OSLO Dec 31 Close to 50 people out of 106 staff were evacuated from a North Sea rig belonging to China's COSL after a wave hit the installation on Wednesday, killing one person and injuring two, oil firm Statoil told Reuters.

Production at Troll, Norway's largest gas field which is operated by Statoil, was not affected, the spokesman said. The rig was making its way to the Norwegian coast, he added. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; Writing by Gwladys Fouche; Editing by Chris Reese)