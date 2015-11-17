OSLO Nov 17 Norwegian oil major Statoil
said on Tuesday it will pull out of Alaska as its
exploration leases in the Chukchi Sea no longer looked
competitive.
"Since 2008 we have worked to progress our options in
Alaska. Solid work has been carried out, but given the current
outlook we could not support continued efforts to mature these
opportunities," Statoil exploration chief Tim Dodson said in a
statement.
The firm will exit 16 Statoil-operated leases, and its stake
in 50 leases operated by ConocoPhillips.
