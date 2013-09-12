OSLO, Sept 12 Statoil Chief Executive Helge Lund should consider resigning after the company's investigation uncovered serious management shortcomings prior to an attack on its gas plant in Algeria, Hilde-Marit Rysst, the head of energy union SAFE said on Thursday.

"Before the investigation started, Lund said he was the man in charge and he was responsible," Rysst told Reuters. "Now the report clearly states that mistakes were made."

"He needs to consider his position after this report, he should consider stepping down," she said.

Lund earlier on Thursday said he was not considering stepping down.