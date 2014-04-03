OSLO, April 3 Norway's Statoil has sold a 15-percent stake in one of its prize oil licenses off Angola to a joint venture that includes London-listed Genel Energy , the firm said on Thursday.

The Norwegian oil company said it had done the deal with WRG, a joint-venture composed of Genel Energy and White Rose Energy Ventures, to "share exploration risk". The deal was worth $222 million, Genel Energy said in a separate statement.

Statoil will retain a 40-percent stake in the license, called Block 39, and remain the operator. The other partners are France's Total with 15 percent and Angola's state oil firm Sonangol with 30 percent. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Nerijus Adomaitis)