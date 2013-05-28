OSLO May 28 Statoil and partners may invest some 65 billion crowns ($11.13 billion) in the development of gas reserves on the Bjarmeland platform in the Barents Sea.

The estimate is an early evaluation, the firm said in a presentation to the Norwegian parliament's finance committee seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

A development plan has yet to be be presented to Norwegian authorities. The Bjarmeland platform straddles production licenses PL395 and PL535.

The other partners in the licences are Total, Det norske, Valiant Petroleum, Rocksource, North Energy, BG and Petoro.