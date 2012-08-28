OSLO Aug 28 Norwegian oil and gas firm Statoil
is to drill nine exploration wells in the Arctic
Barents Sea next year in a push to try to find oil even further
north than previously, the firm said on Tuesday.
"After our Skrugard and Havis discoveries we still see
attractive opportunities here," said Tim Dodson, head of
Statoil's exploration unit.
Statoil has been involved in 89 exploration wells drilled in
the Norwegian Barents Sea so far.
Last year's big Arctic discovery, the Skrugard and Havis
oilfields, are estimated to hold 400 million to 600 million
barrels of oil equivalent.
(Reporting By Victoria Klesty)