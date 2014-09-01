* Forty people died in 2013 attack
* Plant produced 11.5 pct of Algeria's gas before attack
* Statoil sees full output within months
(Adds trade unionist, detail on working conditions)
By Joachim Dagenborg and Lamine Chikhi
OSLO/ALGIERS, Sept 1 A major gas plant in
Algeria where 40 employees were killed by Islamist militants
last year is returning to normal operations following a big step
up in security, one of the plant's operators said on Monday.
Norway's Statoil said the In Amenas plant, which
accounted for about 11.5 percent of Algeria's natural gas output
before the attack, would return to full production in a few
months.
Statoil had kept its permanent workers away from the plant,
which it operates jointly with BP and Algeria's
Sonatrach, after gunmen raided the site deep in the Sahara
desert in January 2013.
They took foreign workers hostage in a four-day siege that
ended when Algerian forces stormed the facility.
"The corporate executive committee has decided that ordinary
rotation (of staff) is to be resumed at the plant as all defined
security measures have been implemented," Statoil said in a
statement.
There is greater control of people coming near the
installations, an airport has been built inside the site, and
more barriers have been constructed around the site, Statoil
told Reuters.
"The security has been boosted with a permanent military
presence on the site, helicopters scanning the region, and the
airport is ready to receive the expats who will no longer need
to travel the 50 km (31 miles) from In Amenas' airport to the
base," Bachir Benzergua, head of the union for workers at In
Amenas, told Reuters.
He said there were already some expats working at the gas
plant, but they spent the night at Hassi Messaoud's oilfield
base, some 500 km (310 miles) away.
A second local source who asked not to be named said: "I
don't understand why (expats) they are not back yet, security is
OK, and Algerian workers and technicians are making sure
production is OK."
INCREASED SECURITY
A Statoil investigation concluded last year the operators
did not have the security measures necessary to deal with a
major event.
"The investigative report pointed out that we relied too
much on the presence of local forces," said Statoil spokesman
Knut Rostad. "We have now an improved dialogue with Algerian
security authorities and other authorities."
Last year's attackers travelled to the Algerian plant from
Libya, which is racked by factional violence as the armed groups
which helped topple Muammar Gaddafi in 2011 turn their guns on
each other in a struggle to dominate politics and the country's
vast oil resources.
"The general security situation in the region is
challenging," said the spokesman. "Safety at the plant is
greatly improved but we will continuously monitor the
situation."
Statoil employees work either three weeks on site and get
three weeks off, or work four-weeks on and four-weeks off.
Non-Algerians return to their home countries in their off-work
period. There is no risk-related compensation for working at the
plant, but employees get added compensation for working abroad.
"So far we see that we have a sufficient number of employees
who are interested in working in Algeria," said Rostad.
"All employees who have accepted positions at plants in
Algeria have been through thorough briefings on the situation
and on the security measures that have been introduced."
FULL OUTPUT WITHIN MONTHS
A return of In Amenas to full operations would free up more
natural gas for Algeria to export.
Full output is expected with a few months, once the third
and last processing train, damaged during the attack, is
repaired. The other two trains are already in operation.
"The work to repair the third processing train is ongoing
and it will take another few months before it is fixed, so that
production can return to normal," said the Statoil spokesman.
"When the third processing train is back, we expect to
return to full production."
Statoil's current share of production at In Amenas is 16,000
barrels of oil equivalent (boe) per day, against a level of
22,000 boe per day before the attack, he said.
The plant has a total production capacity of 9 billion cubic
metres per year.
(Additional reporting by Gwladys Fouche in Oslo, writing by
Gwladys Fouche, Editing by Terje Solsvik and Mark Potter)