OSLO, Sept 1 Normal operations are resuming at the In Amenas gas plant in Algeria 18 months after a raid by Islamist militants killed forty employees, one of the plant's operators, Statoil, said on Monday.

"The corporate executive committee has decided that ordinary rotation is to be resumed at the plant as all defined security measures have been implemented," Statoil said in a statement.

The plant is operated by BP, Statoil and Algeria's Sonatrach. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)