OSLO, Sept 1 Algeria's In Amenas gas plant will
return to full output within months once its third and last
processing train, damaged during an attack by Islamist militants
18 months ago, is repaired, joint operator Statoil told
Reuters on Monday.
"The work to repair the third processing train is ongoing
and it will take another few months before it is fixed, so that
production can return to normal," said company spokesman Knut
Rostad. "When the third processing train is back, we expect to
return to full production."
He said Statoil's current share of production at In Amenas,
which Statoil operates jointly with BP and Algeria's
Sonatrach, was 16,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day today,
against a level of 22,000 boe per day before the attack.
