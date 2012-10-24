* Peregrino South contains up to 300 mln barrels of oil
equivalent
* Final investment decision due next year
* Statoil holds 60 pct, Sinochem 40 pct
(Adds detail, quotes)
OSLO, Oct 24 Statoil has confirmed an
estimate of up to 300 million barrels of oil equivalent in
Brazil's offshore Peregrino South licence, clearing the way for
a final investment decision next year, the Norwegian energy firm
said on Wednesday.
"Earlier we communicated a resource estimate of 150 million
to 300 million barrels for phase II development and this result
is encouraging," Statoil spokesman Baard Glad Pedersen said,
referring to results from a hydrocarbon appraisal well.
"It confirms our positive view on Peregrino South and we
don't change the resource estimate previously given."
Statoil, Brazil's No. 2 producer after Petrobras,
said the latest well, which encountered an 85-metre high-quality
oil-filled reservoir, concluded the appraisal process.
Peregrino South, 85 kilometres offshore, is adjacent to
Statoil's bigger Peregrino field, which began producing last
year and could hold up to 600 million barrels of recoverable oil
equivalent.
Peregrino, discovered in 1994, produced 63,000 barrels per
day in August, making it Brazil's tenth largest field by
production. Output is expected to peak at 100,000 barrels per
day.
Statoil holds 60 percent of both the Peregrino and Peregrino
South fields. China's state-run Sinochem holds 40
percent.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi in Oslo and Jeb Blount in Rio de
Janeiro; editing by Jason Neely)