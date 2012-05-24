OSLO May 24 Norwegian oil and gas firm Statoil
sees further possibilities near a major discovery in
the Campos basin off Brazil announced earlier on Thursday, its
exploration chief said.
"We see other opportunities nearby," Tim Dodson told Reuters
on the sidelines of a presentation.
Spanish oil firm Repsol, the operator of the
Brazilian find, estimated the total resource at 1.2 billion
barrels of oil equivalent, which includes over 700 million
barrels of light crude.
Statoil holds 35 percent in the discovery.
(Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg)