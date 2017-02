OSLO Oct 24 Statoil's appraisal hydrocarbon well in Brazil's Peregrino South license confirmed the company's resource estimate and the firm will now prepare for making a final investment decision, a spokesman said on Wednesday.

"Earlier we communicated a resource estimate of 150 million to 300 million barrels for phase II development and this result is encouraging," Statoil spokesman Baard Glad Pedersen said.

"It confirms our positive view on Peregrino South and we don't change the resource estimate previously given." (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)