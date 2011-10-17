NEW YORK Oct 17 Statoil (STL.OL) said on
Monday it plans to build additional take-away capacity to
transport light crude out of the Williston Basin's Bakken and
Three Forks plays in North Dakota and Montana.
The company will combine expertise with its Stamford,
Connecticut- based oil marketing company for this endeavor,
Bill Maloney, Executive Vice President in North America said.
Statoil (STL.OL) is paying $4.4 billion for Brigham
Exploration BEXP.O to boost its unconventional energy
resources in the United States. [ID:nL5E7LH17R]
(Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan)