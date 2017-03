March 9 Statoil ASA

* Statoil Limited has awarded a contract to Sentinel Marine Limited to provide a new multi role Emergency Response & Rescue Vessel (ERRV) to support operations on the Mariner field on the UK Continental Shelf (UKCS).

* The ERRV contract with Sentinel Marine has a fixed duration of five years, commencing in July 2016, and also includes five one-year extension options. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Oslo Newsroom)