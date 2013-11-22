* Holds 200-300 mln barrels of recoverable oil
* Expected to cost up to $7 bln
* Says plans to simplify project, reduce cost
OSLO, Nov 22 Norwegian oil and gas firm Statoil
has delayed the development of its Bressay heavy oil
field in the UK North Sea, hoping to simplify the project and
reduce its costs, a spokesman said on Friday.
Bressay, thought to contain between 200 million and 300
million barrels of recoverable oil, was expected to cost up to
$7 billion, a relatively high figure because of difficult
conditions.
However, well data from the nearby Bentley field, which has
similar geology, has indicated potential to simplify the
development concept, reduce the number of wells required and
make it cheaper, spokesman Knut Rostad said.
"Statoil has, based on the recommendation from the Bressay
licence group, decided to reconsider the development concept and
delayed the field development decision," Rostad said.
Statoil earlier said it aimed for first oil in the first
quarter of 2018 and for Bressay to operate for 30 years.
Rostad said work on the nearby Mariner field, which has
around 250 million barrels of recoverable oil, was unaffected
and the $7 billion project was moving ahead.
Oil firms have delayed and cancelled projects around the
globe this year, hoping to reduce costs and save cash for
dividends. Statoil delayed its $15.5 billion Johan Castberg
earlier this year due to rising costs.
Bressay, discovered in 1976, laid dormant for decades
because it was too expensive to develop but Statoil revisited
the project, along with Mariner, after technological advances
reduced costs.
The field's development proposal includes drilling more than
70 wells, and the installation of a production, drilling and
accommodation platform. It also envisioned a floating storage
and offloading unit and pipelines.
Statoil operates the field and holds about 81.6 percent of
the licence, while Royal Dutch Shell holds the rest.