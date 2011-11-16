* Statoil, Chevron, Repsol snap up 2 blocks
* Offshore parcels in North Atlantic
* Adjacent to Statoil's 2009 Mizzen discovery
CALGARY, Alberta, Nov 16 A trio of
international oil companies led by Norway's Statoil ASA
(STL.OL) won bids for exploration rights off Canada's East
Coast on Wednesday, pledging to spend a total of C$348 million
($341 million) on two offshore parcels.
The Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Petroleum
Board said Statoil, along with U.S.-based Chevron Corp (CVX.N)
and Spain's Repsol YPF SA (REP.MC), won a 247,016 hectare
(610,300 acre) parcel with a C$202 million bid in the latest
call for bids in the Flemish Pass area of the North Atlantic.
That is adjacent to the block that includes Statoil's
Mizzen discovery, drilled in 2009. The company has not said
what it found at Mizzen, but it began a second well in the
region in the summer.
The group also won a 186,780 hectare (461,300 acre) parcel,
just south of the other, with a bid of C$146 million.
The bids represent the amount of money the companies plan
to spend exploring on the blocks.
Statoil has 50 percent of the partnership, Chevron holds 40
percent and Repsol has the remainder.
Among other locations in the call for bids, privately held
Ptarmigan Energy Inc won two parcels off Newfoundland's western
coast with total bids of C$2 million.
($1=$1.02 Canadian)
