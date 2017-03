OSLO May 2 Production on the second of three processing trains at the In Amenas gas plant in Algeria resumed a short time ago but it is unclear when the third one will resume operations, Statoil chief executive Helge Lund said on Thursday.

The plant at In Amenas was attacked by Islamist militants in January, leading to the deaths of some 70 employees. Statoil is the co-operator of the plant, together with BP and state-owned Algerian Sonatrach.