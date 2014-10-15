(Adds detail, BG statement, analyst)
OSLO Oct 15 Statoil Chief Executive
Helge Lund unexpectedly resigned on Wednesday to take the top
job at smaller rival BG Group, the firms said in separate
statements.
Lund leaves state-controlled Statoil after more than ten
years in the top job and the firm appointed Eldar Saetre, its
current head of marketing, processing and renewables division,
as its acting chief while it searches for a new CEO.
"(Lund) has built a world-class exploration and production
portfolio at Statoil, and the company is now widely admired for
its technical expertise, financial performance and strong,
values-based culture," BG chairman Andrew Gould said.
Lund, 51, expanded Statoil from a mostly domestic firm to an
international major with a $77.5 billion market capitalisation
and an international exploration and production portfolio
spanning from Brazil to Indonesia.
"In the near-term it means uncertainty (for Statoil), and of
course in a Norwegian company like this with a significant
holding by the Norwegian state it's not easy to have an
international CEO with salaries that are criticised (because
they are low)," Handelsbanken analyst Anne Gjoen said.
"He probably believes that BG has been a significant growth
story," Gjoen said. "They have been successful in many ways, and
he's been the CEO of Statoil for many years, so it's not that
surprising."
Under Lund, who had been CEO for just over 10 years, the
firm has also become one of the most successful explorers, with
big finds in places like Canada, Brazil and Tanzania.
But Lund also leaves at a difficult time as the firm cuts
capital spending plans, lays off workers and cuts costs after
oil prices slumped to a four-year low and cost inflation
squeezed margins.
