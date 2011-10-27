OSLO Oct 27 Statoil Chief Executive Helge Lund told a news conference after the firm presented its third-quarter results:

- Statoil has made an oil discovery in the Gulf of Mexico at the Logan well, too early to say how big it is

- Statoil's exploration activity in the Gulf of Mexico is more or less back to its pre-BP oil spill level

- New giant discovery in the North Sea eases decline of expected Norwegian production volumes

- Delay in the start-up of the Skarv field, operated by BP , will affect Statoil production by some 15,000 boed in 2011

- It is tough to lift profit margins in refinery business, both for Statoil and the oil industry

- Fears high costs in Norwegian oil industry (Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg)