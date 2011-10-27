OSLO Oct 27 Statoil Chief Executive
Helge Lund told a news conference after the firm presented its
third-quarter results:
- Statoil has made an oil discovery in the Gulf of Mexico at
the Logan well, too early to say how big it is
- Statoil's exploration activity in the Gulf of Mexico is
more or less back to its pre-BP oil spill level
- New giant discovery in the North Sea eases decline of
expected Norwegian production volumes
- Delay in the start-up of the Skarv field, operated by BP
, will affect Statoil production by some 15,000 boed in
2011
- It is tough to lift profit margins in refinery business,
both for Statoil and the oil industry
- Fears high costs in Norwegian oil industry
(Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg)