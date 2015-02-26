OSLO Feb 26 Norwegian energy firm Statoil
has awarded a supply base and warehousing services
contract for its Mariner field in the British sector of the
North Sea to Asco UK Limited, it said on Thursday.
"The scopes awarded encompass the provision of supply base
services, including personnel, local transportation, marine gas
oil, quayside services and a nearby warehousing facility,"
Statoil said in a statement.
Asco will perform the services under two five year
contracts, expected to start during first quarter next year. The
contracts also include two times two year extension options, it
added.
The $7 billion Mariner field, operated by Statoil, is
expected to start up in 2017 and it has 250 million barrels of
oil equivalents in reserves. Plateau production is seen at
around 55,000 barrels per day.
Financial details were not disclosed.
