OSLO Feb 26 Norwegian energy firm Statoil has awarded a supply base and warehousing services contract for its Mariner field in the British sector of the North Sea to Asco UK Limited, it said on Thursday.

"The scopes awarded encompass the provision of supply base services, including personnel, local transportation, marine gas oil, quayside services and a nearby warehousing facility," Statoil said in a statement.

Asco will perform the services under two five year contracts, expected to start during first quarter next year. The contracts also include two times two year extension options, it added.

The $7 billion Mariner field, operated by Statoil, is expected to start up in 2017 and it has 250 million barrels of oil equivalents in reserves. Plateau production is seen at around 55,000 barrels per day.

Financial details were not disclosed. (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen)