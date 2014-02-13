OSLO Feb 13 The giant North Sea oilfield Johan
Sverdrup will cost around 100-120 billion crowns ($16.35-$19.62
billion) to develop, partners Statoil and Det norske
said on Thursday.
Discovered in 2010, Sverdrup is estimated to contain between
1.8 billion and 2.9 billion barrels of oil. The firms said on
Thursday that production could peak to 550,000 to 650,000
barrels per day.
The field, which lies in three licences, is operated by
Statoil while other shareholders include Sweden's Lundin
Petroleum, Denmark's Maersk, Det norske
and Norwegian state-holding firm Petoro.
($1 = 6.1157 Norwegian kroner)
(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Balazs Koranyi)