OSLO, June 4 Norway's Statoil has
cancelled a rig contract with Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc
eight months earlier than expected, a company
spokesperson said on Wednesday, confirming a report by energy
news portal Offshore.no.
The Ocean Vanguard rig was expected to remain on contract
for Statoil until next February at rate of $454,000 per day,
Offshore.no said.
"We confirm that we have terminated the contract with
Diamond Offshore. The termination is due to technical aspects of
the rig," Communication manager Oerjan Heradstveit said without
providing further detail due to confidentiality issues.
The Ocean Vanguard was supposed to move to the U.K to drill
a well in June before returning to Norway.
"The contract was valid until February 2015. Apart from
this, we don't want to comment any further," Heradstveit said.
