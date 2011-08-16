(Recasts with detail, quotes, updates share)
By Gwladys Fouche and Joachim Dagenborg
OSLO, Aug 16 A recent North Sea oil discovery
may be the world's biggest so far this year, Norway's Statoil
said on Tuesday, breathing new life in a mature oil
region largely written off by the majors and lifting its shares.
Statoil said on Aug. 8 it had struck oil in the Aldous Major
South prospect in the North Sea and estimated its size at
between 200 million and 400 million barrels of oil equivalent
(boe) and that it may be connected to the Avaldsnes discovery
made by Sweden's Lundin Petroleum .
On Tuesday, Statoil confirmed the two prospects were
connected and estimated the size of the discoveries together at
between 500 million and 1.2 billion barrels of recoverable oil
equivalent (boe).
"This is probably the biggest oil find (worldwide) in 2011,"
Tim Dodson, Statoil's head of exploration, told reporters.
In June ExxonMobil said it had made three finds in
the Gulf of Mexico totalling 700 million boe, while in April
Statoil made a find in the Barents Sea estimated to hold at
least 150-250 million, with considerable upside.
The latest find will help Statoil achieve its goal of hiking
its annual production by a third by 2020 to 2.5 million boed,
Dodson said, but would not change its production estimates for
the next few years.
Statoil has struggled with declining oil production in
recent years and has often revised downwards its future
production estimates. Last year it produced 1.89 million boed,
down from 1.96 million boed in 2009.
"Aldous/Avaldsnes ... may make the top 10 list of NCS
(Norwegian continental shelf) oil discoveries," Dodson said in a
statement. "Norway has not seen a similar oil discovery since
the mid-eighties."
Norway's two biggest ever oil discoveries were Ekofisk and
Statfjord, with more than 3 billion boe each, which were both
made in the 1970s and are still in production.
Statoil said there were strong indications that Aldous Major
South was twice as big as the numbers announced last week, with
estimates standing now to a potential 400 to 800 million boe.
There could be more potential in the area, Statoil said,
with a nearby prospect, Aldous Major North, expected to hold
some 100 to 300 million boe. The firm said it would have more
results from that licence within a month.
Avaldsnes is estimated to hold between 100 and 400 million
boe, Lundin previously said.
Shares in Statoil were up 0.33 percent at 0957 GMT,
outperforming an Oslo benchmark index down 1.25
percent, while Det norske's were up 26.5 percent.
Lundin shares were up 6.9 percent while the Stockholm
benchmark index was down 2 percent.
NEW LIFE IN MATURE OIL REGION
The oil production of Norway, the world's eighth-largest oil
exporter and the second-largest for gas, has been on the decline
for the last decade.
Oil majors such as ConocoPhillips , BP and
ExxonMobil have largely written off the Nordic country
as a key region for oil and gas exploration, focusing instead on
areas such as the Gulf of Mexico, Brazil or Angola.
The new estimates for Aldous Major South showed the North
Sea remains interesting after four decades of drilling, analysts
said.
"This is incredibly positive. They are doubling the resource
estimate for the latest discovery, and there is also additional
upside both in the Aldous and the Avaldsnes discoveries," said
Handelsbanken analyst Daniel Raavik.
"It shows that the North Sea has more potential than anyone
had thought."
Statoil's Dodson said it could take six to eight years
before production starts at the new discovery, adding the
recovery rate could be at least 50 percent.
Statoil has a 40 percent stake in the Aldous Major South
prospect and a 40 percent stake in the Avaldsnes prospect,
operated by Sweden's Lundin Petroleum .
The other partners in the Aldous Major South prospect are
Det norske oljeselskap (20 percent), Lundin
(10 percent) and Norwegian state-owned firm Petoro (30
percent).
"This illustrates in a good way the enormous potential of
the Norwegian Continental Shelf," Chief Executive Erik Haugane
of Det norske oljeselskap told reporters.
At Avaldsnes, Statoil holds 40 percent, operator Lundin has
40 percent and Denmark's Maersk Oil (MAERSKb.CO) holds 20
percent.
(Additional reporting by Victoria Klesty in Oslo; Editing by
Erica Billingham and James Jukwey)