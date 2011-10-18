OSLO Oct 18 Statoil and its partners have found oil in an appraisal well in the Aldous Major South structure where the company previously estimated recoverable reserves of 400 to 800 million barrels of oil equivalent, Statoil said on Tuesday.

"Statoil will present updated volume estimates when the well data have been fully analysed," the company said in a statement.

The North Sea appraisal well drilled by the rig Transocean Leader "has proven an oil column in a range between 50 and 55 metres in Jurassic sandstone," Statoil said.

It added that the well is located 4.2 kilometres north of the original discovery well in the Aldous Major South structure on the Utsira Height.

Statoil is operator of the field and owns a 40 percent interest, while state-owned Petoro has 30 percent, Det Norske Oljeselskap has 20 percent and Lundin Petroleum of Sweden has 10 percent.

