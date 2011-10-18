OSLO Oct 18 Statoil said that an appraisal well in its Aldous Major South structure in the North Sea showed a "significant" amount of oil and that a more detailed volume estimate should be ready in a couple of weeks.

"Discoveries are always positive, and this is a significant oil column," Statoil spokesman Ola Anders Skauby told Reuters.

Earlier on Tuesday Statoil announced that it had struck oil in the appraisal well 4.2 kilometres north of its original Aldous Major South discovery, whose contents the company has estimated at 400 to 800 million barrels of oil equivalent.

It said the appraisal well "has proven an oil column in a range between 50 and 55 metres in Jurassic sandstone".

Statoil is operator of the field and owns a 40 percent interest, while state-owned Petoro has 30 percent, Det Norske Oljeselskap has 20 percent and Lundin Petroleum of Sweden has 10 percent.

Shares in Det Norske were up 6.9 percent at 0731 GMT at 50.25 Norwegian crowns, while Lundin shares were up 1.6 percent at 135.80 Swedish crowns.

Statoil stock was trading 0.22 percent higher at 137.5 Norwegian crowns on an Oslo bourse whose main index was down 0.77 percent

