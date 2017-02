OSLO Oct 26 Statoil has hit a 65-metre oil column in an appraisal well at Aldous Major South, a North Sea discovery that may be the third-biggest ever oil find ever made off Norway, Norwegian authorities said on Wednesday.

The NPD's report described the same appraisal well that Statoil reported on Oct. 21, which is called well 16/2-10.

The agency, tasked with the management of the Nordic country's oil and gas resources, also said the reservoir quality was "unusually good" and the reservoir "thicker than expected".

The partners in the well are Sweden's Lundin , Det norske and Norwegian state-owned firm Petoro.

Statoil was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)