Nikkei falls to 1-1/2-week low as Softbank slides, financials drag
TOKYO, March 21 Japan's Nikkei share average fell to a 1-1/2-week low on Tuesday as financial stocks underperformed after U.S. yields fell, while index-heavyweight SoftBank tumbled.
(Corrects the unit to oil equivalents from gas in the first paragraph)
OSLO, March 19 Oil firm Statoil has made a small gas discovery, containing between 0.5 and 2 million standard cubic metres of recoverable oil equivalents near the Visund field in the Norwegian part of the North Sea, the Norwegian Oil Directorate said on Wednesday.
Statoil has a 59-percent take in the production license, called PL 120. The other partners are U.S. major ConocoPhillips with 13 percent, France's Total with 11 percent and Norwegian state-owned firm Petoro with 17 percent. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Henrik Stolen)
SHANGHAI, March 21 China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has fully acquired online ticketing platform Damai.cn, the e-commerce giant said on Tuesday, marking a further push into entertainment by the firm as it expands beyond its core online retail business.
* Awarded a contract by Eni Ghana E&P Limited (a subsidiary of Eni, GNPC and Vitol), for onshore part of OCTP development of Sankofa field