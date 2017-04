OSLO Jan 8 Norwegian oil and gas producer Statoil is maintaining its dividend policy despite a large drop in oil prices, acting Chief Executive Eldar Saetre told Reuters on Thursday.

"Our dividend policy remains completely firm. Dividend is highly prioritised and remains firm," Saetre said.

Saetre runs the Statoil while its board is seeking a permanent CEO to replace Helge Lund, who quit in October to become the new chief at Britain BG Group. (Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg, editing by Terje Solsvik)