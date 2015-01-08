(Adds details, quotes)
OSLO Jan 8 Norwegian oil and gas producer
Statoil will continue to make dividend payments a top
priority even though oil prices have fallen more steeply than it
expected, forcing it to be selective over projects, its acting
chief executive said.
Statoil expects oil prices to eventually rebound and its
plans for the giant Johan Sverdrup field - which could cost up
to 220 billion crowns ($28.6 billion) to fully develop - remain
unchanged, Eldar Saetre told Reuters on Thursday.
"Our dividend policy remains completely firm," Saetre said
on the sidelines of a conference. "Dividend is highly
prioritised and remains firm."
With oil prices falling more than 50 percent over
the past six months, energy companies are struggling to come up
with the cash to pay for investments and dividends.
State-controlled Statoil has already been selling assets to
cover its spending and some analysts said that its quarterly
dividend, introduced just a year ago, needs to be reduced or
even suspended as the low oil price is draining its cash.
"We expected the oil price to fall, but the pace and size of
the fall has been bigger than we thought, said Saetre, who is
running the firm while the board searches for a replacement for
Helge Lund, who left in October to lead Britain's BG Group
.
Statoil will continue to be selective on projects but
Sverdrup - Europe's biggest ever oil development - will go ahead
as planned, with Statoil submitting a development plan next
month. "We must ensure that projects are as good as possible and
that our cost-efficiency programme is paying off," Saetre said.
