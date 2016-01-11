* Two members of ruling party called for Statoil dividend cut

* Unions, asset manager also advocate dividend cut

* Statoil CEO firm in commitment to shareholder payout (Adds detail, analysts)

OSLO, Jan 11 Norway's oil minister refused to be drawn into public debate over whether state-controlled Statoil should cut its dividend because of the fall in oil prices, saying on Monday that such matters are discussed privately with the company's top executives.

The government owns 67 percent of Statoil -- which bowed to investor pressure for increased shareholder payouts by introducing quarterly dividends in 2014 -- but takes an arms's-length approach that gives the board the freedom to make commercial decisions.

Two members of parliament for Norway's ruling Conservatives argued in financial daily Dagens Naeringsliv on Monday that Statoil should reduce the dividend sharply and save the cash for investments.

"I note that Statoil's dividend is being questioned from several sides. As the person responsible for the state's ownership in the firm, I discuss such matters with the leading organs in Statoil, not in public debate," Energy Minister Tord Lien, who represent the populist Progress Party, said in a statement. Progress and the Conservatives have held power in a coalition government since 2013.

Labour unions have protested that Statoil is laying off staff and cutting investment while increasing its debt to pay dividends, but the company has repeatedly said that it has room to raise its leverage.

"Our dividend policy is based on a long-term perspective and our long-term earnings, and is not tied to the current oil price," Chief Executive Eldar Saetre told Reuters on Jan. 7.

However, Statoil's dividends have also been questioned by analysts.

"Overall, we see dividend risk at Statoil higher than most peers," RBC Caital Markets analysts wrote in a research note last week.

Statoil is due to announce fourth-quarter earnings and its quarterly dividend on Feb. 4, when it will also provide a strategy update. The company, which paid a third-quarter dividend of 22.01 cents a share, declined to comment on Monday.

North Sea crude oil currently trades at about $33 a barrel, down by around 70 percent since mid-2014.

Brokerage Swedbank estimates that oil at that level means that Statoil will have negative cashflow of 19 Norwegian crowns per share after 2016 dividend payments if it cuts capital expenditure by 15 percent from 2015 levels.

"In good times, generous dividends should be paid to owners. In bad times, owners should settle for lower dividends," Rune Selmar, head of asset manager and Statoil shareholder Odin Forvaltning, wrote in Dagens Naeringsliv on Monday.

(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; Editing by David Goodman)