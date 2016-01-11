* Two members of ruling party called for Statoil dividend
cut
* Unions, asset manager also advocate dividend cut
* Statoil CEO firm in commitment to shareholder payout
OSLO, Jan 11 Norway's oil minister refused to be
drawn into public debate over whether state-controlled Statoil
should cut its dividend because of the fall in oil
prices, saying on Monday that such matters are discussed
privately with the company's top executives.
The government owns 67 percent of Statoil -- which bowed to
investor pressure for increased shareholder payouts by
introducing quarterly dividends in 2014 -- but takes an
arms's-length approach that gives the board the freedom to make
commercial decisions.
Two members of parliament for Norway's ruling Conservatives
argued in financial daily Dagens Naeringsliv on Monday that
Statoil should reduce the dividend sharply and save the cash for
investments.
"I note that Statoil's dividend is being questioned from
several sides. As the person responsible for the state's
ownership in the firm, I discuss such matters with the leading
organs in Statoil, not in public debate," Energy Minister Tord
Lien, who represent the populist Progress Party, said in a
statement. Progress and the Conservatives have held power in a
coalition government since 2013.
Labour unions have protested that Statoil is laying off
staff and cutting investment while increasing its debt to pay
dividends, but the company has repeatedly said that it has room
to raise its leverage.
"Our dividend policy is based on a long-term perspective and
our long-term earnings, and is not tied to the current oil
price," Chief Executive Eldar Saetre told Reuters on Jan. 7.
However, Statoil's dividends have also been questioned by
analysts.
"Overall, we see dividend risk at Statoil higher than most
peers," RBC Caital Markets analysts wrote in a research note
last week.
Statoil is due to announce fourth-quarter earnings and its
quarterly dividend on Feb. 4, when it will also provide a
strategy update. The company, which paid a third-quarter
dividend of 22.01 cents a share, declined to comment on Monday.
North Sea crude oil currently trades at about $33 a barrel,
down by around 70 percent since mid-2014.
Brokerage Swedbank estimates that oil at that level means
that Statoil will have negative cashflow of 19 Norwegian crowns
per share after 2016 dividend payments if it cuts capital
expenditure by 15 percent from 2015 levels.
"In good times, generous dividends should be paid to owners.
In bad times, owners should settle for lower dividends," Rune
Selmar, head of asset manager and Statoil shareholder Odin
Forvaltning, wrote in Dagens Naeringsliv on Monday.
