OSLO Oct 12 Norwegian oil firm Statoil has drilled a dry well in the North Sea, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) said on Wednesday.

The well was drilled some eight kilometres (5 miles) west of the Sleipner Vest gas field.

"The well will be permanently plugged and abandoned," the NPD said in a statement.

Statoil is the sole owner of the production license 303, where wildcat well 15/8-2 was drilled. (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)