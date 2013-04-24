OSLO, April 24 Statoil has drilled a dry well in the North Sea, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate said on Wednesday.

The well was drilled in the Norwegian section of the North Sea, in production license PL360, said the agency.

The partners in the license are: Statoil, which has 50 percent stake, Norwegian minnow Noreco, with 15 percent, Wintershall, a unit of German chemical giant BASF, with 15 percent, and Denmark's DONG, with 20 percent. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche)