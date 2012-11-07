OSLO Nov 7 Energy firm Statoil evacuated an accommodation rig at the Njord oil and gas field in the Norwegian Sea on Wednesday after it tilted up to 4 degrees, the Petroleum Safety Authority (PSA) said in a statement.

"The PSA received notification of the incident at 04:15 (0315 GMT) in the morning stating that an anchor had punctured one of the ballast tanks and as a result, the facility was listing 3-4 degrees," the watchdog said.

Statoil in response evacuated the 374 people from the Floatel Superior rig, owned by Sweden's Floatel International AB, PSA said.

Statoil could not be reached immediately for comment. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)