* Production at Njord has been offline for several weeks
* Rig stability already corrected
OSLO Nov 7 Energy firm Statoil
evacuated an accommodation rig in the Norwegian Sea on Wednesday
after it tilted too far to the side and production is not
affected as the field was offline, the firm said in a statement.
Statoil evacuated 374 people from the Floatel Superior rig,
owned by Sweden's Floatel International AB, at the
Njord oil and gas field after an anchor punctured a ballast tank
and the facility listed 3-4 degrees.
Njord, which is expected to produce 15,000 barrels of oil
per day in 2012 plus 1.55 billion cubic meters of gas, has been
offline for several weeks due to scheduled maintenance and
modification work, Statoil added.
The company declined to say when the facility would come
back online and whether the incident would impact the schedule.
Statoil said it has already corrected the stability of the
accommodation rig and the facility would eventually be brought
onshore.
Statoil is now moving personnel to other nearby rigs and may
also bring them onshore.
