* To drill in Gulf of Mexico, Angola, Tanzania
* May drill somewhat fewer wells
* To spend $3.75 bln on exploration this year
OSLO, Nov 25 Norwegian oil major Statoil
expects to keep exploration spending close to this
year's record level in 2014, even as some peers rein in
investment to save cash for dividends and to combat rising
costs.
Statoil will focus exploration on Norway, the Gulf of
Mexico, Angola and Tanzania, and will also move deeper into the
Arctic with wells in the Faroe Islands, exploration chief Tim
Dodson told Reuters on Monday.
"Next year you can expect about the same level of activity
we had this year and the same amount spent, more or less,"
Dodson said on the sidelines of a conference.
"Maybe not quite as many wells, but because of Angola, there
will be a few more expensive wells next year."
State-controlled Statoil plans to spend about $3.75 billion
on exploration this year, a record amount for the firm, and
above the $3.5 billion it targeted at the start of the year.
The firm has been one of the most successful offshore
explorers in recent year with big finds in Norway, Brazil,
Canada and Tanzania, and this year it has discovered more
resources than any other offshore energy firm.
"There will be a big tick up in (exploration in) Angola next
year, continued drilling in Tanzania, ... one or two wells in
the Gulf of Mexico, two wells the Faroes and one well in the UK
probably," Dodson said.
In Canada, where Statoil made several big discoveries this
year, the firm is struggling to secure appropriate rig capacity
for further drilling next year so its return may be pushed into
2015.
In Tanzania, where Statoil discovered enough gas to move
ahead with a liquefied natural gas project, exploration will
continue and about half of its wells there will be exploration
and half appraisal, Dodson said.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Nerijus Adomaitis and
Mark Potter)